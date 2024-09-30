Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells $1,448,550.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.06 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.