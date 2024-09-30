Insider Selling: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Sells C$61,709.67 in Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Charles Ferraro sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total value of C$61,709.67.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:GLXY opened at C$18.70 on Monday. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$19.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.57.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

