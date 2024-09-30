Insider Selling: Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CEO Sells $1,157,750.00 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $46.25 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,420,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 324,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JANX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.