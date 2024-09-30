Insider Selling: Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CEO Sells $1,157,750.00 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ JANX opened at $46.25 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on JANX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.
