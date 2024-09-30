Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $777,200.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $155.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $18,792,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

