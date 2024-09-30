Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $31,905.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $31,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,600,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,330.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $125,571.00.

Tucows Price Performance

TCX stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $230.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in Tucows by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,014,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 81.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

