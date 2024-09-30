Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells $166,144.00 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brent L. Handler sold 41,536 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $166,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,471 shares in the company, valued at $385,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Inspirato Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $4.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Inspirato Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ISPO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned about 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

