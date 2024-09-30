Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $19,383,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $17.87 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

