Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCM opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF ( NASDAQ:PSCM Free Report ) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 6.97% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

