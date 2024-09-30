IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $234.79 on Monday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.