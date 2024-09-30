John Michael Hooks Sells 58,300 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$533,998.85.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$9.04 on Monday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$420.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.35.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$154.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 13.50%.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

