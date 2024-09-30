JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.41) to GBX 1,400 ($18.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 1,078 ($14.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,988.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,059.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 951.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.47, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 1.92. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 623.50 ($8.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,178 ($15.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

