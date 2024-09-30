Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %
KFFB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $22.11 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile
