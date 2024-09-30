Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

KFFB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $22.11 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

