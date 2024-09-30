Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in September

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

