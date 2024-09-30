Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Performance
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $18.62.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile
