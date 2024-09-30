Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Man Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

