Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

