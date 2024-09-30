Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

