Massimo Group’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 30th (NASDAQ:MAMO)

Massimo Group’s (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 30th. Massimo Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its public offering on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $5,850,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Massimo Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Massimo Group stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63. Massimo Group has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Get Massimo Group alerts:

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Massimo Group had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 84.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Massimo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Massimo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.