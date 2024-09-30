Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MIST

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 56,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,769. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $81.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.