Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Evercore ISI

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 168,639 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

