Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Short Interest Update

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 764,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NNE
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.