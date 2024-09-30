National Bankshares Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CR. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark downgraded Crew Energy from a buy rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.58.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at C$7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.99.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.640492 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

