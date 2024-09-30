National Bankshares Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$73.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.96.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:SU opened at C$49.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The company has a market cap of C$63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.41.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.59 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.2058333 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.