National Bankshares Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$73.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.96.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.59 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.2058333 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.
Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy
In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.