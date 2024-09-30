Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BTDR opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

