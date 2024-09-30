Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Net One Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Net One Systems stock remained flat at $13.64 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Net One Systems has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

About Net One Systems

Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.

