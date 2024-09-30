Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Net One Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Net One Systems stock remained flat at $13.64 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Net One Systems has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $16.87.
About Net One Systems
