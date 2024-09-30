Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Netlist has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Netlist had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 356.11%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

