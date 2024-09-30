New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NYMTZ stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.74.
About New York Mortgage Trust
