Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Update

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.11.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
