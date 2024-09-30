Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Update

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oportun Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 75.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 28.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

