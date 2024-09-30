Oppenheimer Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 122.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

