O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,144.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,698,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 176,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,569,000 after buying an additional 105,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,146.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

