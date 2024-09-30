Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 379,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Orora Stock Performance
Orora stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Orora has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.
Orora Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orora
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.