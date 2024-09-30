Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 379,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orora Stock Performance

Orora stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Orora has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

