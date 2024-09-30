Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Otsuka Trading Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,425. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.
Otsuka Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.