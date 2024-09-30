Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Otsuka Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,425. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.