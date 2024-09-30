Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS PTRUF opened at $1.02 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.
About Petrus Resources
