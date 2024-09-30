PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.78.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE PSK opened at C$27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$21.22 and a 12 month high of C$28.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.77.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9572503 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

