Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 0.7 %

IPDN stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 11.97.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 149.58% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile



Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

