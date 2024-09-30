Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT remained flat at $0.67 during midday trading on Friday. 615,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.73. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 318.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Articles

