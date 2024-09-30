Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $193.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.5 %

RL opened at $196.53 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.80.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 708.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11,052.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 177,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,325,000 after buying an additional 175,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.