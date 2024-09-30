Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $145.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 583.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 61,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

