Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.50) target price on the stock.
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 13.72 ($0.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.87. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 15.45 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £87.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,357.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
