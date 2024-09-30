Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 13.72 ($0.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.87. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 15.45 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £87.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,357.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.