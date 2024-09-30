Roth Mkm Trims AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Target Price to $1.50

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $1.60 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
AMMO Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:POWW opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.24.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
