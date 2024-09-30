Roth Mkm Trims AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Target Price to $1.50

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $1.60 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMMO Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:POWW opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.24.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in AMMO by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 321,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 33.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 148,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMMO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

