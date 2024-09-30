Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sacks Parente Golf Trading Down 1.1 %

SPGC stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 million and a P/E ratio of -10.14. Sacks Parente Golf has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 99.40% and a negative net margin of 391.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Sacks Parente Golf will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

