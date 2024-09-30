Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Safety Shot Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ SHOTW opened at $0.22 on Monday. Safety Shot has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
Safety Shot Company Profile
