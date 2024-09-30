Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Safety Shot Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHOTW opened at $0.22 on Monday. Safety Shot has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Safety Shot Company Profile

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

