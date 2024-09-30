Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

