Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in September

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %
SNPHY opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
