Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in September

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %

SNPHY opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

