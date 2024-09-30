Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

