Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Stock Down 26.0 %

Shares of STECF stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It produces and sells solar, winds, and hydro generated electricity. The company also develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions.

