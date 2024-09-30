Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Schneider National by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

