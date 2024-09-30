Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEM opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

