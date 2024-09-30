Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Declines By 14.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $11.70 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.