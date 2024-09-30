Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Decreases By 14.2%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 592.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
