Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Decreases By 14.2%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BOLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.64. 111,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 592.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Further Reading

